DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 1,360,183 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $25,099,000. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 483,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $5,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLO

About DLocal

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.