Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $427,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.57.
Shares of AVB opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.91.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.
