Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.96. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

