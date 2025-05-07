Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,663 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Westwind Capital bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

