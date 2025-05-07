Vital Farms (VITL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vital Farms Trading Up 1.4 %
Vital Farms stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942,890 shares in the company, valued at $226,893,645.20. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Farms
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.