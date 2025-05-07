Vital Farms (VITL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.4 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942,890 shares in the company, valued at $226,893,645.20. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.