Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,216,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,994,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after buying an additional 2,586,549 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,504,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,275,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,925,000 after buying an additional 632,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,297,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 593,447 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

