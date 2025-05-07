Gyre Therapeutics (GYRE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Gyre Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.43% and a negative net margin of 84.57%.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GYRE opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Gyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.44 million, a P/E ratio of 174.40 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gyre Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

