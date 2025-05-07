Altus Power (AMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Altus Power to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.64 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, analysts expect Altus Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $43,320.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,088,231 shares in the company, valued at $20,073,214.21. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,985.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,002,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,820.01. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.