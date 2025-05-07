Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $339.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

