Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:KGH opened at GBX 149 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98. The stock has a market cap of £127.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.15.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

