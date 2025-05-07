Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.49. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,848,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 585,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,192,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 900,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 111,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

