Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Amazon.com Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $185.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,484,000 after buying an additional 97,042 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 20,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 23,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 730,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

