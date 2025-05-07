Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys 2,145 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 297,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 140,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 90,541 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 122,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 48,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.3 %

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.