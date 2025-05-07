Skillz (SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share and revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

