Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Safehold by 21,147.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 9.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

