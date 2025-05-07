Grindr (GRND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter.

Grindr Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GRND opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $49,631.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,974. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $139,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grindr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

