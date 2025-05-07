DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock Price

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Get Standex International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SXI

Standex International Stock Down 0.4 %

SXI opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. Standex International has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $212.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Standex International’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Standex International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.