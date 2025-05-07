Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ETON stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a PE ratio of -75.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.