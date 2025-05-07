Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 242,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costamare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Costamare by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Price Performance

Costamare stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Costamare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Profile

