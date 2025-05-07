Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on the stock.

Savannah Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

LON SAV opened at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.42. The stock has a market cap of £101.88 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.25. Savannah Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.