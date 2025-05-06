Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lowered by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

WELL opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.86 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.