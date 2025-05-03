abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 397,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AWP opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.