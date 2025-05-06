Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

