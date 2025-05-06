CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$365,570.49. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

