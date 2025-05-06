Promising Real Estate Stocks To Consider – May 4th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Capital One Financial, Ford Motor, Morgan Stanley, MercadoLibre, and Charles Schwab are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or financing property assets such as residential, commercial or industrial real estate. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the real-estate market through potential dividend income (often derived from rental cash flows) and capital appreciation as property values rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,601,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,277,820. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $73.76. 18,345,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,545,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $240.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE:COF traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.86. 4,694,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,164. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 82,189,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,695,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

NYSE MS traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,894,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $13.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,280.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,061.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,973.35.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.10. 9,348,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,388,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

