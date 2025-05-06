Best Oil Stocks To Research – May 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the exploration, extraction, refining or distribution of crude oil and related petroleum products. Their market value tends to rise and fall with global oil prices, supply-and-demand dynamics and geopolitical developments affecting energy markets. Investors buy oil stocks to gain direct equity exposure to the profitability and risks of the oil sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $106.20. 16,574,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,769,565. The company has a market capitalization of $459.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,386,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The stock has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $19.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $977.24. 1,667,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.04. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

