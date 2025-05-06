Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and traded as high as $26.71. Hitachi shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 210,017 shares changing hands.

Hitachi Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $19.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,735.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

