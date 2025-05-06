Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and traded as high as $66.59. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 13,508 shares.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. This is a boost from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.