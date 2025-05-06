Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after buying an additional 574,730 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 934,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 135,499 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

