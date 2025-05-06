Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after buying an additional 574,730 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 934,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 135,499 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

