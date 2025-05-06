DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $12.04. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 259,200 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

