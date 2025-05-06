DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $12.04. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 259,200 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.