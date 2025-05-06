Promising Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today – May 3rd

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of renewable and low-carbon energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and bioenergy. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition away from fossil fuels. Performance in this sector often reflects policy incentives, technological advances, and evolving consumer and corporate demand for cleaner energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $261.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 403,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,035. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

