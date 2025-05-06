Promising Automotive Stocks To Consider – May 3rd

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of motor vehicles, parts and related services. These can include traditional automakers, suppliers of components and raw materials, as well as emerging electric-vehicle and battery producers. Investors buy and sell automotive stocks to gain exposure to the performance and growth prospects of the global vehicle industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,779,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.47. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.50. 189,662,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,818,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.21. 21,671,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851,824. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. The firm has a market cap of $929.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

