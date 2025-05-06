The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $12.57. The InterGroup shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 391 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.11.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

