Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and traded as high as $15.25. Kirin shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 23,203 shares trading hands.

Kirin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

