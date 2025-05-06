Promising Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – May 3rd

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, Hyatt Hotels, and Trip.com Group are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equity securities of companies that operate in travel, hospitality and entertainment industries—such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, restaurants and casinos. Because they depend heavily on discretionary consumer spending, their share prices tend to be cyclical, rising in periods of economic growth and falling during downturns. Investors often use them to gain exposure to broader leisure and tourism trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $135.49. 4,382,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 7,299,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

NYSE H traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

