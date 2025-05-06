Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Savers Value Village by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVV stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.95. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savers Value Village news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

