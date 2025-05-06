10,976 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,551,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 522,799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 548.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 450,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

