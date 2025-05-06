Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – May 3rd

Canadian National Railway, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, Cenovus Energy, Ovintiv, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are incorporated in Canada or traded primarily on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They represent fractional ownership in these firms, entitling shareholders to a portion of profits and voting rights at corporate meetings. Investors buy and sell Canadian stocks to participate in the country’s economic growth and to potentially earn dividend income and capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,554. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,525,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 6,024,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,618,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,717. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.46. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,524. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 4,351,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,417. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Featured Stories