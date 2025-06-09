Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Trimmed by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,682,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3%

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

