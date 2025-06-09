ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.54. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

