Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,876.94. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,796 shares of company stock worth $8,688,558. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.