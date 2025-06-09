UMB Bank n.a. Buys 330 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,043 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $182,126,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $176.88 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

