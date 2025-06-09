OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.