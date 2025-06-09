OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,798 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

