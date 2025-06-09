C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $134,833,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $102,174,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 748,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after acquiring an additional 593,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.80 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

