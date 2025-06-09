Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $109.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $118.39.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.29.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

