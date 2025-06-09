Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJAN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

IJAN opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

