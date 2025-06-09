Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Vontier worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $64,869,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,380,000 after acquiring an additional 747,196 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $17,478,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 318,775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 286,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

