Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.75 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

