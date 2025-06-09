Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.50 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AECOM by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after acquiring an additional 691,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 580,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ACM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

